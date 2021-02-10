No adverse reaction to vaccines yet: Minister

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Tuesday said as many as 1,74,749 persons had been administered COVID-19 vaccines in the State till Monday, and no case of adverse reaction had been reported so far.
Mr. Vijayabaskar told journalists in Pudukottai that on average, around 8,000 to 10,000 persons were being vaccinated in the State every day.
Many Collectors and District Superintendents of Police had voluntarily come forward to get vaccinated and this was appreciable, he said.
Frontline staff from the Health Department were vaccinated first, and now they are being administered to frontline staff from the Police and Revenue departments, he said.
Tamil Nadu has been supplied with 12.34 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, he said, adding that the Centre had conveyed that more would be provided.
To a query, he said the fact that more than 1.74 lakh persons had come forward to get inoculated against the infection indicated that there was awareness about the vaccines. People need not entertain any doubt, fear or hesitancy, the Health Minister said.
After personnel from the Police and Revenue departments get vaccinated, the plan is to administer vaccines to journalists and people’s representatives next. Thereafter, it will be administered to those aged over 50 with comorbidities. Permission had been sought for this, he added.
