No adverse effect following vaccination: Health Minister

Vijayabaskar terms the first day of immunisation ‘successful’

Terming the first day of COVID-19 vaccination as “successful”, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said there were no adverse effects following immunisation in the State.

“Being the first day, there were a few challenges, including in the software. Despite this, the programme was successful. No one has experienced any adverse reaction till now... Full-fledged vaccination will be carried out from tomorrow,” he told reporters following a meeting with the Union Health Minister via videoconferencing on Saturday. The Minister said no one experienced any mild symptom like dizziness or fever.

Denying that there were apprehensions among health workers to take the vaccine, he said 10 prominent doctors, including the Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, deans, senior doctors, postgraduates, staff nurses and sanitary workers took the vaccine on the first day.

He said healthcare providers came forward to take both the vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin. “If needed, we will increase the number of vaccine centres at major government hospitals and private facilities, if they request. We will discuss the need to increase the number of vaccine centres,” he added.

Till date, six lakh healthcare providers/workers have been pre-registered, and those willing can take the vaccine. “Tamil Nadu was part of the vaccine trial run. The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, along with the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, were part of the trial. Both immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine were successful and no volunteer had side-effects,” he said.

To a question on whether he would take the vaccine, he said, “We are ready to take the vaccine. We have applied for permission. During videoconferencing with the Prime Minister, we were told to administer the vaccines first for doctors, and select prominent doctors to build confidence in others.”