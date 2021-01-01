NMR train resumes service after nine months

UDHAGAMANDALAM

01 January 2021 05:45 IST

Hundreds of people, mostly tourists, queued up to board the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) at Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

Train services were resumed after more than nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the resumption in services, it is hoped that one of the biggest attractions in the district will lead to an increase in tourist footfall in the coming months, and help small businesses recuperate some of the losses they incurred in 2020.

K. Natrajan, a heritage train enthusiast and founder of the Heritage Steam Chariot Trust, distributed sweets to people who took the train to Udhagamandalam station on Thursday morning.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Natrajan said that it was a relief to see the heritage train service resumed. “The NMR train is not only a very important part of the Nilgiris’ heritage, but a very important attraction for tourists, generating crores in revenue to local businesses indirectly,” said Mr. Natrajan.

Tourists visiting the Nilgiris too voiced their excitement at the resumption in services. Latha Sukumar, a tourist from Karnataka, said that she and her family had arrived in the Nilgiris a few days ago and were disappointed to learn that the train service was not functional. “During the course of our stay here, it was announced that the NMR service was resumed, and we quickly booked tickets to experience the train ride to Coonoor,” she said.

Railway officials implemented strict protocols to minimise the chance of people boarding the train contracting COVID-19. Passengers were asked to wear masks at all times, sanitise their hands regularly and made to ensure personal distancing from other passengers.