NLCIL wins Swachhta Hi Seva award

CUDDALORE

23 August 2020 11:53 IST

The award was given to the PSU for transforming Neyveli township into a plastic-free, clean and green campus

Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has bagged the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ (cleanliness is service) 2019 award, for transforming Neyveli township into a plastic-free, clean and green campus.

According to Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL, the award was conferred to three units of the PSU - Township administration office (First rank), Thermal Power Station -I (second rank) and Mines Sub-stores (third rank).

NLCIL implemented the Swachhta Hi Seva programme in two phases -- the first phase from September 11 to November 2, 2019 and the second phase from October 3 to 27, 2019.

As part of the programme, all the thermal units, mines and service units including the corporate office, township administration, vigilance office, general hospital, material management complex and learning and development centre participated actively for the national award.

“An awareness drive on the adverse impact of single-use plastics on the environment, and animal and aquatic life was carried out among the population in an effective manner,” Mr. Kumar said.

Pictorial displays were put up and street plays were staged at public places on health, hygiene, the environment and ecology.

School students were sensitised on the importance of cleanliness and environment protection and social media platforms were also leveraged to create awareness on the good upkeep of the surroundings, Mr. Kumar said.

NLCIL has been complying with the programmes of the Union government and the results are showing in the form of awards received, he added.