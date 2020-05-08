NLCIL to restart units at the earliest, says official

A day after eight persons, including two employees of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), were injured in a fire that broke out in a furnace in a boiler in Unit VI of Thermal Power Station II, the company said efforts were being taken on a war footing to ensure that all units were operationalised at the earliest.

Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL, said that Unit V would be brought back into service on Friday itself while Unit IV, which was under annual scheduled maintenance, would be synchronised in two day’s time.

All the units except the affected one would be operationalised at the earliest, he said, adding that unit VII was expected to be back in service in a week’s time. All safety measures were being ensured before resuming power generation from these units.

“NLCIL has also sought the service of A.S. Bakshi, former Chairman of Central Electricity Authority (CEA) to investigate the incident and submit his report,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar interacted with the families of the eight injured who are undergoing treatment at Kaveri Hospital in Tiruchy through video conferencing.

A team of doctors and officials from NLCIL were closely monitoring their treatment and the families would be extended all necessary support, he added. Functional directors R. Vikraman and Shaji John were present.