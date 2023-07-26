NLCIL takes possession of lands for completing canal diversion work

July 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) NLC India Limited (NLCIL) on Wednesday moved in to take possession of the fertile lands acquired for the diversion of 1.8 km of the Upper Paravanar canal located in Valayamadevi near Chidambaram for expansion of its Mines projects.

In a major drive carried out amidst tight police security, as many as 30 earthmovers and a large number of officials of NLCIL were deployed in Valayamadevi as they took over the land as part of the process for diversion of the Upper Paravanar canal.

The land had been encroached from 2006 to 2015 since no steps were taken by NLCIL to demarcate the lands and fence them. As a result, the landowners had encroached the stretch and begun cultivation of standing crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of NLCIL pointed out that the land required for mining is being acquired in various phases as per the requirement provided by the Mine Planning Department. Compensation has already been paid with respect to the lands, he said.

Though there were no major problems during Wednesday’s operation, some families sought more time to harvest the crops. However, with NLCIL rejecting their demand, the drive continued. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers right from the morning in Valayamadevi, Dharmanallur, and Sethiyathoppu, anticipating protests.

Senior police personnel, led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Ziaul Haque, Superintendents of Police R. Rajaram (Cuddalore), and G. Shashank Sai (Villupuram) supervised the security arrangements.

An NLCIL official said that a major portion of the work on the diversion of the canal had been completed. The remaining work had been stalled pending the possession of the lands by NLCIL. The eviction drive was smooth and there were no issues, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.