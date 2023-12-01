HamberMenu
NLCIL signs tripartite agreement with T.N. government agency, private firm, for skill development training of young people

This collaboration of NLCIL, T.N. Skill Development Corporation and Nettur Technical Training Foundation will ensure job-oriented skill development training for 540 wards of Project Affected Families of NLCIL’s operating areas in Neyveli, a press release said

December 01, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), a Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Union Ministry of Coal has inked a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and M/s Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), Bengaluru to providing skill development training to unemployed young people.

According to a press release, the MoU was signed by K. Prabhu Kishore, Executive Director of NLCIL, Innocent Divya, Managing Director of TNSDC and N. Suresh, Head, Skill Development, NTTF in the presence of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai on Friday, December 1, 2023.

This collaboration of NLCIL, TNSDC and NTTF will ensure job-oriented skill development training for 540 wards of Project Affected Families of NLCIL’s operating areas in Neyveli. NLCIL will spend ₹1.12 lakh per candidate for this free residential programme. The training course will pave way for the candidates to get employment opportunities in premier companies, the press release said.

