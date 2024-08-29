NLCIL signs power usage agreement with Telangana for supply of 200 MW of solar power

Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has signed a power usage agreement with Telangana State Distribution Companies (DISCOMS) for supply of 200 MW of solar power at a competitive and affordable price under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme for 25 years.

According to an official release, the company’s solar project is set to generate around 1,300 crore units of renewable energy and offset 90 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions in its lifetime.

The project will be developed with the state-of-the-art equipment, including single axis trackers, domestic made high efficiency modules, aimed for achieving higher power generation under Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Make in India) Scheme. The project is expected to be commissioned by June 2025.

NLCIL’s power usage agreement with Telangana comes with twin advantage of cheap green power and meeting the renewable purchase agreement of Telangana. The company has already been supplying more than 235 MW of affordable thermal power to the State for more than three decades and this association in renewable energy is the beginning of a long journey for both Telangana and NLCIL towards a sustainable future, an official said.

