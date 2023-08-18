HamberMenu
NLCIL signs power usage agreement with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam for supply of 300 MW of solar power

About 750 million units of power will be generated annually from the project, and all the green power generated will be supplied to the state of Rajasthan, to help it meet its Renewable Purchase Obligation targets, a press note said

August 18, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), has entered into a long-term power usage agreement with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (RUVNL) for a supply of 300 MW of solar power to Rajasthan under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme for 25 years.

According to a press note, the power usage agreement was signed by D.K. Jain, Director, (Finance), RUVNL and D.P. Singh of NLCIL in the presence of Bhaskar A. Sawant, Principal Secretary, Energy, Government of Rajasthan, M.M. Ranwa, Managing Director of RUNVL and Prasanna Kumar Motuplalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL.

The solar capacity is part of a 510 MW solar power project secured by NLCIL in the CPSU scheme Phase II Tranche-III floated by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) through competitive bidding. The 300 MW solar power project is under execution at Barsingar, Rajasthan and the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract has been awarded to M/S Tata Power Solar System, through competitive bidding.

About 750 million units of power will be generated annually from the project, and all the green power generated will be supplied to the state of Rajasthan. The project will help Rajasthan in meeting its Renewable Purchase Obligation targets.

The power generated from the project will help in the reduction of 0.726 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

At present, NLCIL has 1,421 MW of installed renewable energy capacity and it aims to establish 6,031 MW of capacity by 2030.

