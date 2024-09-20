ADVERTISEMENT

NLCIL signs MoU with IIM-Calcutta for capacity building

Published - September 20, 2024 12:30 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

K. Prabhu Kishore, Executive Director of NLCIL, and Sudarshan Kumar, Project Director, Management Development programme, IIM-Calcutta, signing the MoU on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Union Ministry of Coal, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, for capacity building for the senior executives.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official release, the residential training programme as part of the MoU will focus on enhancing leadership skills and competency, and facilitate continuous improvement in the quality management systems.

K. Prabhu Kishore, Executive Director of NLCIL, and Sudarshan Kumar, Project Director, Management Development programme, IIM-Calcutta, signed the MoU on Wednesday. This collaboration aims to develop an efficient and result-oriented team, strengthen the leadership skills, and enhance the managerial competency among the senior-level executives.

NLCIL is committed to bolstering succession planning and leadership development practices, and improve the quality and depth of their leadership pipeline for board-level positions. This partnership is expected to significantly enhance the company’s overall performance and competitiveness, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US