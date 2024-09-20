NLCIL signs MoU with IIM-Calcutta for capacity building

NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Union Ministry of Coal, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, for capacity building for the senior executives.

According to an official release, the residential training programme as part of the MoU will focus on enhancing leadership skills and competency, and facilitate continuous improvement in the quality management systems.

K. Prabhu Kishore, Executive Director of NLCIL, and Sudarshan Kumar, Project Director, Management Development programme, IIM-Calcutta, signed the MoU on Wednesday. This collaboration aims to develop an efficient and result-oriented team, strengthen the leadership skills, and enhance the managerial competency among the senior-level executives.

NLCIL is committed to bolstering succession planning and leadership development practices, and improve the quality and depth of their leadership pipeline for board-level positions. This partnership is expected to significantly enhance the company’s overall performance and competitiveness, the release said.