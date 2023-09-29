NLCIL signs agreement with GRIDCO to supply 800 MW of power

September 29, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has signed a power purchase agreement with the Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) for supply of 800 MW of power.

According to a press release, NLCIL had signed the agreement for supply of 400 MW in Stage 1 and 400 MW in Stage 2 of NLCIL’s proposed Neyveli Talabira Super Critical Thermal Power Station (NTTPP) in Odisha. With this agreement, NLCIL has tied up its full capacity of 2,400 MW of NTTPP Stage 1.

The agreement was signed in Bhubaneswar on Thursday by M. Venkatachalam, Director, Power, NLCIL, and Umakanta Sahoo, Director (Transmission), GRIDCO, in the presence of Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NLCIL, and Trilochan Panda, Managing Director, GRIDCO Limited.

NLCIL has already signed agreements with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry for supply of 1,500 MW, 400 MW and 100 MW respectively from NTTPP Stage 1.