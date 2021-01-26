Tamil Nadu

NLCIL settles dues of landowners

Cuddalore Principal District Sessions Judge Pa. Semmal, handed over compensation to the tune of ₹4.34 crore to 63 beneficiaries who had handed over their land to NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) for mining operations.

According to an official from the public sector undertaking, the project-affected persons had filed an appeal for higher compensation, which came up for hearing during the Lok Adalat held at Neyveli on January 6. An agreement was reached between NLCIL and project-affected persons in the presence of the Lok Adalat forum.

The Lok Adalat announced an enhanced compensation of ₹4.34 crore to 63 beneficiaries for surrendering 48.34 acres of land to the PSU. Accordingly, the enhanced amount was handed over to them.

M. Lakshmi Kantha Rao, Chief General Manager, NLCIL and senior officials of Tamil Nadu Revenue Department were present.

