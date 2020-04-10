NLCIL sets up disinfection tunnels in Neyveli

Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has scaled up preventive measures to ward off COVID-19 by installing disinfection tunnels in three places – Arch Gate, Thermal Power Station – II Expansion and Neyveli New Thermal Power Project (NNTPP).

According to an NLCIL official, “The disinfection tunnels were fabricated in-house, making use of the materials available in the power stations. Employees and contract workmen reporting for duty will have to pass through the 20-feet long tunnel where multiple nozzles will spray Sodium hypochlorite solution per 1 ppm (parts per million) for 10 seconds. A water tank with a capacity of 800 litres is attached to the tunnel to spray 50 litres of disinfectant per hour.”

NLCIL has initiated steps to fabricate similar disinfection tunnels in other units. As this model has been found working successfully, it has been planned to fabricate similar tunnels for installation at all the mines, general hospitals and main entry gates into the township for the benefit of employees, contract workmen and local residents.

NLCIL has also been taking care of inter-state migrant workers deployed in its mines and other projects since the lockdown came into force. The PSU conducted three medical camps for inter-state migrant workers and their supervisors in their respective labour camps.

The medical camps were held at NNTPS, Mines – I A project and Mines II in Neyveli benefitting 1,141 workers and supervisors. Similar camps have been planned for workers engaged in outstation projects at NUPPL Ghatampur (Uttar Pradesh), Talabira (Odisha), NTPL (Tuticorin), the official added.