Tamil Nadu

NLCIL sets up disinfection tunnels in Neyveli

The disinfection tunnel set up by NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) at Thermal Power Station-II Expansion in Neyveli

The disinfection tunnel set up by NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) at Thermal Power Station-II Expansion in Neyveli   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An official said the tunnels were fabricated in-house, and employees and contract staff reporting for duty will have to pass through them

Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has scaled up preventive measures to ward off COVID-19 by installing disinfection tunnels in three places – Arch Gate, Thermal Power Station – II Expansion and Neyveli New Thermal Power Project (NNTPP).

According to an NLCIL official, “The disinfection tunnels were fabricated in-house, making use of the materials available in the power stations. Employees and contract workmen reporting for duty will have to pass through the 20-feet long tunnel where multiple nozzles will spray Sodium hypochlorite solution per 1 ppm (parts per million) for 10 seconds. A water tank with a capacity of 800 litres is attached to the tunnel to spray 50 litres of disinfectant per hour.”

NLCIL has initiated steps to fabricate similar disinfection tunnels in other units. As this model has been found working successfully, it has been planned to fabricate similar tunnels for installation at all the mines, general hospitals and main entry gates into the township for the benefit of employees, contract workmen and local residents.

NLCIL has also been taking care of inter-state migrant workers deployed in its mines and other projects since the lockdown came into force. The PSU conducted three medical camps for inter-state migrant workers and their supervisors in their respective labour camps.

The medical camps were held at NNTPS, Mines – I A project and Mines II in Neyveli benefitting 1,141 workers and supervisors. Similar camps have been planned for workers engaged in outstation projects at NUPPL Ghatampur (Uttar Pradesh), Talabira (Odisha), NTPL (Tuticorin), the official added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 3:45:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/nlcil-sets-up-disinfection-tunnels-in-neyveli/article31308358.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY