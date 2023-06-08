NLCIL revamps vehicle fleet operating in three lignite mines

June 08, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The NLCIL has revamped its entire vehicle fleet that operates in its lignite mines as part of its efforts to sustain best practices in performance and safety, a press note from the central public sector company said.

The NLCIL’s three lignite mines, which recently bagged 5 star ratings for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22, have seen the replacement of nearly 100 vehicles, including 47 personnel carriers, 34 open lorries, 7 canteen vans and 7 refuellers.

The makeover in the transport wing was undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore and conformed to the latest emission norms, the press note said.

The new fleet of vehicles for the three mines was flagged off at the corporate office by Motupalli Prasanna Kumar, CMD, NLCIL.

Functional directors, Suresh Chandra Suman, director (mines) and director (fin/additional-charge), Samir Swarup, director (HR), M. Venkatachalam, director (power), L. Chandrasekar, CVO/NLCIL and senior officials of NLCIL were present.

The new personnel carriers contain various safety features such as two cameras (one inside and one at the rear) for the operator to monitor, pneumatically-operated door with emergency exit button and individual modular seats with seat belts.

The features also include audio-visual alarm and an amber light as per DGMS guidelines, calling-bell facility, steel fabrication for more stability, railway-type tinted glass shutters, communication window for ease of operator and driver, LED lights and a fire extinguisher.

Similarly, the open lorries are also fitted with modern facilities like camera in the crew cabin, modular seating, audio-visual alarm, amber light as per DGMS guidelines, calling-bell facility, LED lights and fire extinguisher.

According to the press note, the company believed that the new fleet of ultra-modern vehicles would not only enhance the transport system in the mines but also ensure more safety, reliability and durability that are crucial to operational safety.