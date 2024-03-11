ADVERTISEMENT

NLCIL, Rajasthan government sign MoU for establishment of lignite and solar power plants

March 11, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - CUDDALORE

The agreement seals the deal for a 125 MW lignite-based power plant and a 1,000 MW solar power plant, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) and the Rajasthan government have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form a joint venture to set up a 125 MW lignite-based power plant and a 1,000 MW solar power plant.

The MoU was signed last week by senior officials of NLCIL and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL), in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Josh, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh, Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and NLCIL chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli

According to an NLCIL press release, the MoU entails an investment of over ₹7,000 crore. Among notable projects, the MoU outlines the establishment of a 125 MW lignite pit-head thermal power plant in Bikaner district and a 1,000 MW solar power plant, reinforcing NLCIL’s commitment to renewable energy initiatives.

In addition, a Letter of Intent for the establishment of a 810 MW solar power plant has already been issued. This is in line with NLCIL’s plan to become a power major of 17 GW capacity with more than 6 GW of renewable energy capacity, by 2030.

