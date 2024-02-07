ADVERTISEMENT

NLCIL posts three-fold jump in profits to ₹1,673 crore in quarter ending December 31 2023, compared to 2022

February 07, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Profit Before Tax for the period grew by 352% to ₹2,566 crore from ₹568 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, as per an announcement by the company

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) recorded a 253% increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, with PAT shooting up to ₹1,673 crore from ₹474 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to a press release from the Central Public Sector Undertaking, the company’s Unit I (600 MW) of Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL), a joint venture of NLCIL and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd was successfully synchronised with the grid of Ghatampur Thermal Power Station on November 4, 2023.

It also pointed to other key developments including awarding of a contract to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to set up a pit head green field Thermal Power Project of 2,400 MW capacity at Jharsuguda district in Odisha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Q3 also saw the incorporation of NLC India Green Energy Limited (NIGEL) as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the period grew by 352% to ₹2,566 crore from ₹568 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The PSU also announced that the Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation and Amortisation (EBIDTA) of the company aggregated ₹4,137 crore as against ₹2,212 crore in the previous year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US