NLCIL posts 105% growth in net profit

The PSU posted a net profit of ₹797 crore

The PSU posted a net profit of ₹797 crore

NLC India Ltd., a Navaratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Coal Ministry, has posted a 105% growth in its standalone net profit for nine months ended December 31, 2021. The PSU had posted a net profit of ₹797 crore as against ₹387 crore in the corresponding period last year.

According to a press release, the standalone and consolidated power generation during the nine months ended December 31, 2021, was 18,485 million units and 21,740 MU as against 13,743 MU and 17,604 MU in the corresponding period last year.

The total income of the PSU increased by 29.06 % to touch ₹7,887 crore as against ₹6,111 crore in the corresponding period last year. The PSU also announced that the Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation and Amortisation (EBIDTA) of the company aggregated ₹3,344 crore as against ₹2,397 crore in the previous year.