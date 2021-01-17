Tamil NaduCUDDALORE 17 January 2021 11:10 IST
Comments
NLCIL official’s house burgled
Updated: 17 January 2021 11:10 IST
Unidentified persons broke open into the house of a NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) official in Neyveli and decamped with 30 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹70,000 in cash.
Police said the theft was reported at the house of Selvakumar, a Human Resources Department official in Mines-II. The official had gone to Chennai on Friday. The house was found burgled when he returned home on Saturday.
The officer lodged a complaint with the Neyveli township police late on Saturday, based on which a complaint was registered.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...