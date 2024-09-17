GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NLCIL observes World Ozone Day

Published - September 17, 2024 11:15 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
NLC India Limited (NLCIL) observed World Ozone Day in Neyveli on Monday.

The leadership team of the company marked the occasion by commuting to office on bicycles, aligning with the global mission to reduce carbon footprints and safeguard the ozone layer. This is symbolic of NLCIL’s broader commitment towards integrating sustainability into the corporate ethos and daily practices, said Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL.

Starting with the World Ozone Day celebrations, NLCIL plans to raise awareness about the significance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adopting eco-friendly commuting options. This initiative reflects NLCIL’s ongoing environmental stewardship spanning solar and wind power projects, afforestation efforts, and policies designed to conserve natural resources, he said.

