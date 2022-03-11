NLCIL Mines I and II bag National Safety Award

Mines I of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has bagged the National Safety Award for three years from 2018 to 2020 under the category of lowest injury frequency rate per million cubic metre of output. Mines II has bagged the award under the category of longest accident-free period for 2020.

According to a release, the award was received by Suresh Chandra Suman, Executive Director (Mines), NLCIL, and P. Bharathidasan, senior employee, as representatives of the management and the employees, from Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav at a function held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Director-General of Mines Safety instituted the award to promote competition among mine operators in the betterment of safety standards and recognise the outstanding performance at the national level.