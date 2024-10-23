NLCIL mines get five-star rating of Union Coal Ministry

Lignite and coal mines of NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) have notched up top scores and five-star ratings for the year 2022-23 in a Union Coal Ministry survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Barsingar lignite mine in Rajasthan, lignite mine 1 A, lignite mine 1 in Neyveli, and Talabira II and III coal mines have got the first place in the survey of lignite and coal-based open cast mines in the country in the year 2022-23.

The mines secured the highest scores and bagged the five-star rating. Additionally, NLCIL’s lignite Mine II in Neyveli achieved a four-star rating. Out of a total of 380 mines that participated in the survey, as many as 43 achieved five-star rating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minster of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey presented the awards in New Delhi on Monday (October 21, 2024).

According to a press release, the star rating policy of the Ministry of Coal is a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing the performance and sustainability of coal and lignite sector entities.

By establishing a comprehensive framework for evaluating and rating mines based on various parameters, the policy promotes transparency, accountability, and competition among coal/lignite producers, while championing best practices in environmental management, safety, and operational efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey for the ratings is conducted in around 380 mines and the performances are assessed based on the seven modules, such as mining operation-related parameters, environment, adoption of technology and best mining practices, economic performances, rehabilitation and resettlement, employees/workers compliance and safety and security.

The performance report of mines was submitted on the Star Rating Portal, with validation from the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO). The survey ratings were published in April 2024 by the CCO.

According to the NLCIL, a high-level team personally visits each mine, inspects and evaluates all the modules, and awards the star ratings.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLCIL, who along with the functional directors, appreciated the executives and employees of NLCIL mines for the achievement, noted that the Barsingar lignite mine secured the second position at the national level while lignite mine 1 A ranked seventh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.