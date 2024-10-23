NLCIL mines get five star rating of Union Coal Ministry

Lignite and coal mines of NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) have notched up top scores and five star ratings for the year 2022-23 in a Union Coal Ministry survey.

The Barsingar lignite mine in Rajasthan, Lignite mine 1 A, Lignite mine 1 in Neyveli, and Talabira II and III coal mines have got the first place in the survey of lignite and coal based open cast mines in the nation during 2022-23.

The mines secured the highest scores and bagged the five star rating. In addition, NLCIL’s lignite Mine II in Neyveli achieved four star rating. Out of a total of 380 mines which participated in the survey, as many as 43 achieved five star rating.

Union Minster of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey presented the awards at New Delhi on Monday (October 21, 2024).

According to a press release, the Star rating policy of the Ministry of Coal is a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing the performance and sustainability of coal and lignite sector entities.

By establishing a comprehensive framework for evaluating and rating mines based on various parameters, the policy promotes transparency, accountability and competition among coal / lignite producers, while championing best practices in environmental management, safety and operational efficiency.

The survey for the ratings is conducted on around 380 mines and the performances are assessed based on the seven modules such as mining operation related parameters, environment, adoption of technology and best mining practices, economic performances, rehabilitation and resettlement, employees / workers compliance and safety and security.

The performance report of mines was submitted on the Star Rating Portal, with validation from the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO). The survey ratings were published in April 2024 by the CCO.

According to the NLCIL, a high-level team personally visits each mine, inspects and evaluates all the modules and awards the star ratings.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLCIL, who along with the functional Directors, appreciated the executives and employees of NLCIL mines for the achievement, noted that the Barsingar lignite mine secured the second position at the national level while Lignite Mine 1 A, ranked seventh.