ADVERTISEMENT

NLCIL launches mass plantation drive at project sites

Published - July 26, 2024 03:48 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli along with employees and students at a mass plantation drive held in Neyveli. Photo: Special Arrangement

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, launched a mass tree plantation drive at various project sites of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) and its subsidiaries and Coal companies through virtual mode on Thursday, June 25, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the drive has been taken up as part of the ‘Vriksharopan Abhiyan’ being observed at nearly 50 locations of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) of the Ministry of Coal.

NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli inaugurated the drive in Neyveli.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the initiative, NLCIL has set a target to plant 1,35,000 tree saplings at all its units. Of these 42,500 saplings have been planted in 14 sites including Mines 1 A, Mines I, Mines II, Thermal Power Station-II, Thermal Power Station-II Expansion and Thermal Power Station -I Expansion while 92,500 saplings were distributed to executives, Indcoserve and contract workmen of NLCIL and to students and public in Neyveli.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The drive also covered other project sites of the company in Barsingar in Rajasthan, Talabira in Odisha, Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) and Pachwara South.

NL.CIL said the Vriksharopan Abhiyan campaign was being celebrated every year by PSEs of the Ministry of Coal with the objective of enriching the bio-diversity in the mining areas and raising awareness on the need for carrying out widespread and sustained greening activities.

NLCIL’s township which has over 3 crore trees is committed to sustainable practices including reclamation of mined out areas and to enhance the green cover.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US