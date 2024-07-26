NLCIL launches mass plantation drive at project sites

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, launched a mass tree plantation drive at various project sites of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) and its subsidiaries and Coal companies through virtual mode on Thursday, June 25, 2024.

According to a press release, the drive has been taken up as part of the ‘Vriksharopan Abhiyan’ being observed at nearly 50 locations of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) of the Ministry of Coal.

NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli inaugurated the drive in Neyveli.

As part of the initiative, NLCIL has set a target to plant 1,35,000 tree saplings at all its units. Of these 42,500 saplings have been planted in 14 sites including Mines 1 A, Mines I, Mines II, Thermal Power Station-II, Thermal Power Station-II Expansion and Thermal Power Station -I Expansion while 92,500 saplings were distributed to executives, Indcoserve and contract workmen of NLCIL and to students and public in Neyveli.

The drive also covered other project sites of the company in Barsingar in Rajasthan, Talabira in Odisha, Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) and Pachwara South.

NL.CIL said the Vriksharopan Abhiyan campaign was being celebrated every year by PSEs of the Ministry of Coal with the objective of enriching the bio-diversity in the mining areas and raising awareness on the need for carrying out widespread and sustained greening activities.

NLCIL’s township which has over 3 crore trees is committed to sustainable practices including reclamation of mined out areas and to enhance the green cover.