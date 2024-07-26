GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NLCIL launches mass plantation drive at project sites

Published - July 26, 2024 03:48 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli along with employees and students at a mass plantation drive held in Neyveli. Photo: Special Arrangement

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli along with employees and students at a mass plantation drive held in Neyveli. Photo: Special Arrangement

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, launched a mass tree plantation drive at various project sites of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) and its subsidiaries and Coal companies through virtual mode on Thursday, June 25, 2024.

According to a press release, the drive has been taken up as part of the ‘Vriksharopan Abhiyan’ being observed at nearly 50 locations of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) of the Ministry of Coal.

NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli inaugurated the drive in Neyveli.

As part of the initiative, NLCIL has set a target to plant 1,35,000 tree saplings at all its units. Of these 42,500 saplings have been planted in 14 sites including Mines 1 A, Mines I, Mines II, Thermal Power Station-II, Thermal Power Station-II Expansion and Thermal Power Station -I Expansion while 92,500 saplings were distributed to executives, Indcoserve and contract workmen of NLCIL and to students and public in Neyveli.

The drive also covered other project sites of the company in Barsingar in Rajasthan, Talabira in Odisha, Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) and Pachwara South.

NL.CIL said the Vriksharopan Abhiyan campaign was being celebrated every year by PSEs of the Ministry of Coal with the objective of enriching the bio-diversity in the mining areas and raising awareness on the need for carrying out widespread and sustained greening activities.

NLCIL’s township which has over 3 crore trees is committed to sustainable practices including reclamation of mined out areas and to enhance the green cover.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.