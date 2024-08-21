ADVERTISEMENT

NLCIL launches free bus service for students

Published - August 21, 2024 11:21 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli flagging off free bus services for school and college students at Neyveli in Cuddalore district on Tuesday.

Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd. (NLCIL) has introduced free bus services from the company’s arch gate and Mandarakuppam bus stand in Neyveli for the convenience of students studying in the NLCIL township schools. The free bus services were flagged off by Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli on Tuesday.

According to a press release, over 30,000 students are studying in 38 schools and a college located in the township. The Neyveli arch gate and Mandarakuppam are the main transit points for the students hailing from Neyveli and nearby villages.

The free bus services for these students are an endeavour to provide better facilities for the students. Theservice would benefit around 2,000 students, Mr. Motupalli said.

