NLCIL launches four polyhouses on reclaimed land

The polyhouses, constructed in mined-out areas, will have strawberries, capsicum and cucumbers cultivated in them

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has constructed four polyhouses at Mines I A as part of its efforts aimed at reclaiming mined-out areas and transforming them into cultivable lands.

NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rakesh Kumar inaugurated the polyhouses through video conferencing on Monday.

Mr. Kumar said that about 160 hectares of mined-out land was reclaimed in Mines I, Mines I A and Mines II in the Navaratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) through afforestation, agriculture and horticulture.

The polyhouses were constructed at a cost of ₹47 lakh. NLCIL will be cultivating strawberries, capsicum and cucumbers in three polyhouses while one polyhouse will be developed as a nursery to grow seedlings for use in open and protected cultivation.

For the year 2020-21, NLCIL has set up a target to take up cultivation in 100 hectares. The project will be completed in four phases. The area under cultivation will be increased to 1,000 hectares in 2021-22, Mr. Kumar said.