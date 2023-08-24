NLCIL inks pact with Airports Authority of India to provide communication, surveillance and air traffic management services at the company’s brownfield airport in Neyveli

August 24, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has inked a pact with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to provide communication, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management services at the company’s brownfield Airport in Neyveli.

According to a press release, the airport is being developed under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS), also known as Udan to promote air connectivity. The airport already has a terminal building, an apron for parking planes, a taxiway and a runway.

The MoU was signed by A. Kuppusamy, Chief General Manager, Township Administration, NLCIL and S. Swaminathan, General Manager (ATM-ATS), AAI, New Delhi.

The NLCIL said that one more agreement will be signed soon for entrusting operation and management of the airport to AAI.