NLCIL inks pact with Airports Authority of India to provide communication, surveillance and air traffic management services at the company’s brownfield airport in Neyveli

The airport is being developed under the regional connectivity scheme, also known as Udan to promote air connectivity

August 24, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has inked a pact with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to provide communication, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management services at the company’s brownfield Airport in Neyveli.

According to a press release, the airport is being developed under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS), also known as Udan to promote air connectivity. The airport already has a terminal building, an apron for parking planes, a taxiway and a runway.

The MoU was signed by A. Kuppusamy, Chief General Manager, Township Administration, NLCIL and S. Swaminathan, General Manager (ATM-ATS), AAI, New Delhi.

The NLCIL said that one more agreement will be signed soon for entrusting operation and management of the airport to AAI.

