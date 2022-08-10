NLCIL inks MoU with Assam firm to develop 1,000 MW of solar power projects

K. Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning and Projects), NLCIL, and R. Kumar, Managing Director, APDCL, Assam, exchanging MoU documents on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 10, 2022 14:34 IST

The MoU is for setting up a joint venture company with equity participation of 51% by NLCIL and 49% by APDCL

NLC India Ltd., a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Coal, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to develop 1,000 MW of solar power projects in Assam.

According to a press release, the MoU is for setting up a joint venture company with equity participation of 51% by NLCIL and 49% by APDCL. The MoU was signed by K. Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning and Projects), NLCIL, and R Kumar, Managing Director, APDCL, in the presence of Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NLCIL, in Dispur on Tuesday.

Mr. Pralhad Joshi pointed out that the initiative would be a development opportunity for the State of Assam while simultaneously contributing to the renewable energy needs of the country.

NLCIL operationalises mining along with power generation capacity of 6,061 MW, including a renewable energy capacity of 1,421.06 MW . NLCIL is the first Central Public Sector Enterprise to cross 1 GW capacity in solar power generation and is also a member of the International Solar Alliance, the release added.