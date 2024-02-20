ADVERTISEMENT

NLCIL inaugurates diploma courses for project-affected persons

February 20, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) on Monday inaugurated job-oriented post-diploma and post-graduate diploma courses in Power Plant Engineering for project-affected persons (PAPs) in Neyveli. The course is sponsored by NLCIL under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, in association with the National Power Training Institute (NPTI).

According to a press release, the collaboration between NLCIL and NPTI is intended to enrol a batch of 50 PAPs from NLCIL operating areas in Neyveli, and the unemployed youth of Tamil Nadu, into one-year diploma courses in Power Plant Engineering.

Inaugurating the training programme for the first batch of PAPs from Neyveli, NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said that the course was specifically designed for PAPs, and advised them to make the maximum use of the training programme.

He also urged NPTI to include renewable energy course module in the diploma programme.

Tripta Thakur, Director General of NPTI, said the training programme was the first of its kind in the country, and is meant for PAPs and unemployed youth from Cuddalore district. The training programme will enable the candidates to get employment opportunities in premier companies.

Functional Directors of NLCIL, K. Mohan Reddy, Samir Swarup, and M. Venkatachalam were present at the inaugural event.

