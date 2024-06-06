NLCIL holds Level-C certification programme in Project Management

Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) organised a training programme on Level-C Certification of International Project Management Association (IPMA) at Learning and Development Centre in Neyveli, aimed at developing young talents of the company in execution of future projects.

According to NLCIL, as many as 10 executives from various units of NLCIL participated in the certification programme conducted by Project Management Associates (PMA), affiliated to IPMA.

The executives were awarded IPMA Level-C Certification in Project Management by NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli. The certification programme will help the company in successful commissioning of ongoing projects on time without cost overrun, a release said.