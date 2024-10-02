NLCIL holds cleanliness drive

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) organised a mass cleanliness drive in Neyveli town on Monday as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign (September 15 - October 2).

According to a press release, the cleanliness drive, organised to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, saw the participation of senior officials of NLCIL, employees, contract workers, stakeholders, and children from various schools in Neyveli. The cleanliness campaign was inaugurated by Suresh Chandra Suman, Director (Mines).