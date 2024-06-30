NLCIL holds cleanliness drive in Neyveli

A cleanliness drive was conducted by NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) in the township recently as part of Swachhata Pakhwada campaign. Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL inaugurated the drive.

According to a press release, Mr. Motupalli stressed the need for a clean and hygienic working environment in all the mines and township. He said that NLCIL had been frequently undertaking cleanliness drives in all its mines, thermal plants, and administrative units across the country.

Functional Directors of NLCIL, Suresh Chandra Suman, Samir Swarup, and senior executives, employees, members of various cultural associations, and school children participated in the drive held at various locations in the Neyveli township.