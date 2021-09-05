NLCIL hands over enhanced compensation to landowners

Beneficiaries had handed over lands for mining operations

S. Natarajan, retired district judge, and M. Sadiq Basha, Neyveli sub-court judge, handed over compensation to the tune of ₹3.96 crore to 65 beneficiaries, who had handed over their land to NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) for mining operations. The beneficiaries are from the Project Affected Villages in Cuddalore district.

According to a press release from the public sector undertaking, the project-affected persons had filed an appeal for higher compensation, which came up for hearing during the Lok Adalat held on August 27. An agreement was reached between the NLCIL and the project-affected persons in the presence of the forum.

The Lok Adalat announced an enhanced compensation of ₹3.96 crore to 65 beneficiaries for surrendering their 52.45 acres of land to the company. Accordingly, the enhanced amount was handed over to them.

M. Lakshmi Kantha Rao, chief general manager, S. Vivekanandan, deputy ceneral manager from NLCIL and senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Department were present.