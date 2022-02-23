NLCIL gets new director for planning and projects

Kalasani Mohan Reddy started his career with Western Coalfields Ltd.

Kalasani Mohan Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL)., has assumed office as the Director (Planning and Projects) of NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) on Tuesday.

According to an NLCIL press note, Mr. Reddy started his career with Western Coalfields Limited and served in Singareni Collieries Company Limited for over 24 years in various capacities before joining NLCIL in 2013.

Prior to his appointment, he was the CEO of NUPPL, a joint venture between NLC India Ltd. and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL).