NLCIL gets extension for completing Unit-II of thermal power project

NLC India Limited has got extension of deadline for commercial operation for its of Unit II of the 2×500 MW NLCIL- Neyveli New Thermal Power Project (NNTPP). It attributed the delay in the work to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is implementing the power project as a replacement to the 600 MW Thermal Power Station-I, the oldest lignite-fired station in the country.

The project consists of two lignite fired units of 500 MW each (2×500 MW). Unit-I of the generating station had achieved Commercial Operation Date (COD) in December last, the company said in its petition with Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), New Delhi.

CERC in its March order had allowed injection of infirm power of Unit-II till June 30 or date of commission of the generating station, whichever is earlier.

However, the company said Unit-II could not be declared under commercial operation due to the lockdown from March 25 to May 31.

“The site activities of Unit-II have been hampered severely due to the movement of migrant workers from the site to their native places. Further, the specialised personnel involved in commissioning works could not come to site, as per the instructions received from their headquarters. Therefore, the balance works in Unit-II could not be completed since mobilising of suitable skilled manpower is not possible,” the NLCIL said.

Since Cuddalore district has been identified as a red zone, mobilisation of materials and machineries was not possible at present and would take time, the company had said in its petition.

NLCIL said Unit-II is scheduled to be synchronised with grid for testing and trial operation on August 10 and commercial operation date is likely to be achieved on September 19.

The company also said it has made all efforts to ensure completion of activities of Unit-II of the generating station within stipulated time but could not succeed for reasons beyond its control.

CERC allowed time till September 30 or actual date of commercial operation, whichever is earlier.

In 2011, the Centre had sanctioned the 1,000 MW project with a capital cost of ₹5,907.11 crore. Later, it was revised to ₹7,080.41 crore. The company has spent ₹6,318.20 crore on the project as on March 31, 2019, according to its annual report.