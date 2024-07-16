NLCIL gets coal block at Angul district in Odisha

The Union Coal Ministry has allotted a coal block in Angul district of Odisha to NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official, the NLCIL had emerged as the successful bidder for Machhakata (Revised) coal block in Angul district of Odisha under the commercial coal block e-auction held in July.

This is the second commercial coal mine block won by NLC India after North Dhadu Coal Block (Western Part) and the company is committed to its capacity addition in line with its vision of achieving more than 100 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) by 2030 from the present 50 MTPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coal produced from the Machhakata block will help in addressing the energy security of the country indigenously. It also paves way the for contemplating alternative means of energy production from coal like gasification thus meeting sustainability requirements,” the official added.

The coal mine at Machhakata has reserves of 1.38 billion tonnes and its peak rated capacity is 30 million tonnes per annum.

The Ministry of Coal and NLCIL executed the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement (CMDPA) of Machhakata (Revised) Coal Mine (30 MTPA) in the presence of M. Nagaraju, Additional Secretary and nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director of NLCIL and Suresh Chandra Suman, Director, Mines, NLCIL at a function held at the Ministry of Coal, New Delhi on Monday, July 15, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.