GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NLCIL gets coal block at Angul district in Odisha

Published - July 16, 2024 12:45 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLC India Ltd (second from right) with M. Nagaraju, Additonal Secretary, Ministry of Coal after signing the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLC India Ltd (second from right) with M. Nagaraju, Additonal Secretary, Ministry of Coal after signing the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Union Coal Ministry has allotted a coal block in Angul district of Odisha to NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL).

According to an official, the NLCIL had emerged as the successful bidder for Machhakata (Revised) coal block in Angul district of Odisha under the commercial coal block e-auction held in July.

This is the second commercial coal mine block won by NLC India after North Dhadu Coal Block (Western Part) and the company is committed to its capacity addition in line with its vision of achieving more than 100 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) by 2030 from the present 50 MTPA.

“Coal produced from the Machhakata block will help in addressing the energy security of the country indigenously. It also paves way the for contemplating alternative means of energy production from coal like gasification thus meeting sustainability requirements,” the official added.

The coal mine at Machhakata has reserves of 1.38 billion tonnes and its peak rated capacity is 30 million tonnes per annum.

The Ministry of Coal and NLCIL executed the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement (CMDPA) of Machhakata (Revised) Coal Mine (30 MTPA) in the presence of M. Nagaraju, Additional Secretary and nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director of NLCIL and Suresh Chandra Suman, Director, Mines, NLCIL at a function held at the Ministry of Coal, New Delhi on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.