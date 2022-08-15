NLCIL exploring feasibility of creating business model for producing green hydrogen: CMD

Rakesh Kumar, CMD, NLCIL, and Kanchan Rakesh Kumar honouring the senior most worker of NLCIL T. Raja on the occasion in Neyveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Navaratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) is exploring the feasibility of creating a business model for producing green hydrogen. This is in line with the Union government’s goal of creating a hydrogen economy in the country to support green energy security, NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rakesh Kumar, said here on Monday.

Mr. Kumar, who hoisted the Tricolour at the Bharathi Stadium to mark the Independence Day, said the NLCIL had registered impressive records in physical and financial fronts for the year 2021-22 and for the first quarter of 2022-23. The consolidated net profit of the company for the first quarter of 2022-23 was ₹568.83 crore, an increase of 59.07% over the previous year. During the first quarter, NLCIL power stations produced 6,963.03 Million Units, which is the highest ever since inception.

During 2021-22, NLCIL had contributed ₹2,200 crore to Central and State exchequers, he said, adding that Tamil Nadu was the major beneficiary of the PSU’s power plants with a maximum share of 55% of its total power generation. The total power generation of NLCIL had now reached 6,061.06 MW and mining capacity enhanced to 52.60 million tonnes per annum, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar said NLCIL’s business matrix had been integrated with an optimal mix of thermal and renewable energy generation by diversifying into new initiatives. This included commercial mining, installation of electric vehicle charging stations, blending of lignite with coal and underground coal gasification.

NLCIL functional directors Shaji John, K. Mohan Reddy, Suresh Chandra Suman, Chief Vigilance Officer L..Chandrasekhar, NLCIL’s senior officials, executives, employees, and representatives of unions and associations attended the celebrations. To mark the occasion, the senior most employee of NLCIL T. Raja, technician grade-I, mines-II and his wife were honoured by Mr. Kumar.