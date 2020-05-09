Tamil Nadu

NLCIL employee dies of burn injuries

Sarbuddin, 54, a permanent employee of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), who had suffered severe burn injuries in a fire that broke out in a furnace in Unit VI of Thermal Power Station II in Neyveli on Thursday, died at a private hospital in Tiruchi on Friday night.

A technician in TPS-II, he was admitted to the hospital along with seven others including six contract workmen following the incident.

The NLCIL sources said that all of them had suffered severe burn injuries and were being continuously monitored by a team of doctors. The condition of three others is said to be critical.

The workers were at the site when a fire broke out in the furnace causing burn injuries of various degrees.

Printable version | May 9, 2020

