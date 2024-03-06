GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NLCIL distributes sewing machines to 2,000 women in Cuddalore district under CSR initiative

The company said this was being done to create self-employment opportunities among women; it is also desilting waterbodies in the district as part of its CSR initiatives

March 06, 2024 02:57 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan and NLCIL chairman-cum-Managing director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli participated in the programme to distribute sewing machines to women

Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan and NLCIL chairman-cum-Managing director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli participated in the programme to distribute sewing machines to women | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to create self-employment opportunities for economically disadvantaged women, Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) NLC India Ltd distributed 2,000 sewing machines worth ₹1.2 crore to women in Thittakudi.

At a function organised in Kazhudur village near Thittakudi, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, handed over the motorised sewing machines to women beneficiaries in the presence of NLCIL chairman-cum-managing director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli.

Mr. Motupalli said that work on desilting of water bodies and the construction of a check dam in Thittakudi at an estimated cost of ₹18.40 crore was underway. This has alsos been taken up under NLCIL’s CSR initiative.

NLCIL has spent around ₹300 crore in the past 10 years, to the benefit of Cuddalore district, he said.

NLCIL Director (Human Resources) Samir Swarup and head of Sri Venkateshwara Group of Institutions, M. Venkatesan also participated.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / employment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.