NLCIL distributes essential kits to 25,000 families

15 May 2020 20:24 IST

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) distributed rice bags and other essential commodities worth ₹1.2 crore to 25,000 families at villages in and around Neyveli on Friday.

District Collector V. Anbuselvan, in the presence of NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rakesh Kumar and R. Vikraman, Director (HR), distributed the aid to the affected families.

According to an official, NLCIL had embarked upon various activities to alleviate the sufferings of people in the surrounding villages during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Each kit consisted of 10 kg of rice, one kg toor dhal, 500 ml edible oil and other groceries.

Similar kits worth ₹2.55 crore will be distributed to villages at NLCIL’s project sites in Barsingar, Thoothukudi, Ghatampur, Talabira and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he said.