NLCIL concludes special environment campaign

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli inaugurated various eco-friendly projects as part of the culmination of Special Campaign 4.0 aimed at promoting cleanliness in the Public Sector Undertaking.

According to a press release, a solar power tree with a capacity of 400 watts and a 1,000 watt windmill was inaugurated at the entrance of the 10 MW solar project in Block 16 as part of the campaign.

The CMD also inaugurated the ‘Podhigai’ herbal park located in an expanse of one hectare in Mine 1. The park with over 40 medicinal plants is a step towards promoting biodiversity and traditional medicinal practices, NLCIL said.

