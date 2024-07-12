GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NLCIL commences biomass co-firing in Barsingar Thermal Power Station in Rajasthan

Published - July 12, 2024 12:38 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has commenced biomass co-firing in its lignite-based Barsingar Thermal Power Station (BTPS 2x125 MW) in Rajasthan.

According to a press release, the biomass co-firing is being carried out in a circulating fluidised bed combustion (CBFC) boiler for the first time on this scale in the country. The co-firing operation was inaugurated by Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL, on Wednesday.

According to NLCIL, the stubble waste, which would normally be burnt without any usage, will now be pelletised and blended with coal for combustion in thermal power stations. This will reduce lignite consumption partially and ensure sustainability in thermal power stations in tune with directions of the Ministry of Power.

The move is expected to have multiple benefits, including reduction of biomass waste. In addition, the move will address the agriculture waste management issues by utilising it for power generation.

