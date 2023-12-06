ADVERTISEMENT

NLCIL commences biomass co-firing at NTPL

December 06, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has commenced biomass co-firing in its coal based thermal power station NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL), a joint venture of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and NLCIL.

The co-firing operation was inaugurated by chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, at NTPL in Tuticorin on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the stubble waste, which would normally be burnt without any usage, will now be pelletized and blended with coal for combustion in thermal power stations. This will reduce coal consumption partially and ensure sustainability in thermal power stations in tune with directions of the Ministry of Power.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The move is expected to have multiple benefits, including reduction of biomass waste.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US