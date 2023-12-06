HamberMenu
NLCIL commences biomass co-firing at NTPL

December 06, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has commenced biomass co-firing in its coal based thermal power station NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL), a joint venture of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and NLCIL.

The co-firing operation was inaugurated by chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, at NTPL in Tuticorin on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the stubble waste, which would normally be burnt without any usage, will now be pelletized and blended with coal for combustion in thermal power stations. This will reduce coal consumption partially and ensure sustainability in thermal power stations in tune with directions of the Ministry of Power.

The move is expected to have multiple benefits, including reduction of biomass waste.

