September 07, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has bagged the first prize in ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ award among Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) under the Ministry of Coal.

According to a press release, NLCIL was selected for the award for its activities, innovative ideas, maximum public participation and awareness programmes during the Pakhwada.

NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director M. Prasanna Kumar received the award from Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal in New Delhi recently.

