NLCIL awards contract for 2400 MW thermal power plant in Odisha to BHEL

Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has awarded the EPC contract to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for setting up a pit head green field Thermal Power Project of 2,400 MW capacity at Jharsuguda district in Odisha.

The project is based on Ultra Super Critical Technology. The contract scope includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of equipment such as boilers, turbine, generators and balance of plants for 3x800 MW Stage - 1.

According to NLCIL, the entire power of 2400 MW is tied up with the States of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, and Puducherry, and power purchase agreements (PPA) to this effect have already been executed.

For this thermal project, the coal linkage is available from 20 million tonne per annum (MTPA) Talabira II & III mines of NLCIL which are already operational from 2020 in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts of Odisha.

The water required for the project is linked from Hirakud reservoir and the power generated will be evacuated through ISTS and STU network.

The project will come up with the latest pollution control equipment to meet the MoEF guidelines. Boilers will be designed to suit the co-firing of biomass as part of green initiative in line with the Ministry of Power guidelines along with biomass handling systems.

The first unit of the project is scheduled for commissioning during the financial year 2028-29. Being a Pit Head Thermal Project, the variable cost will be competitive and NLCIL will be generating and providing low-cost power to its beneficiaries.

