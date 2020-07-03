NLCIL announces ₹30 lakh solatium for kin of blast victims

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) on Thursday announced a solatium of ₹30 lakh each to the families of the six contract workers who passed away in a massive explosion in Unit V in Thermal Power Station-II.
The contract workmen — Silambarasan, Arun Kumar, Padmanabhan, Ramanathan, Nagaraj and Venkatesa Perumal — died on the spot when fire broke out in a boiler, resulting in an explosion on Wednesday.
NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rakesh Kumar told reporters that the compensation package included statutory and non-statutory payments comprising contribution from the management and voluntary contribution from employees.
The undertaking also announced regular employment to one eligible member from each family.
₹5 lakh each for injured
NLCIL also announced ₹5 lakh as compensation to the 16 workers who were injured.
Terming the accident as unfortunate, Mr. Kumar said NLCIL was taking all steps to provide the best treatment for the injured.
Unit V has been suspended and a high-level enquiry by P.K. Mohapatra, retired Director of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has been ordered, he said and added that a few more experts will join the probe.
The operations of four more units of TPS-II have been suspended and they will restart only after completing a safety audit, he added.
