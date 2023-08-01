NLC land acquisition issue | CPI (M) MLAs stopped from visiting Melvalayamadevi village

August 01, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Amid the raging controversy over NLC India Ltd.’s (NLCIL) destruction of fertile farmlands in Melvalayamadevi village near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district last week, two MLAs, V.P. Nagaimaali of Kilvelur and M. Chinnadurai of Gandarvakottai belonging to the Communist Party of India (M) were prevented by the police from visiting Melvalayamadevi village on Tuesday.

Mr. Nagaimaali and Mr. Chinnadurai, accompanied by members of the CPI (M), were stopped near Sethiyathope. Even though they assured the police that they were only going there to meet the farmers, the uniformed personnel prevented them from continuing their journey.

Mr. Nagaimaali objected to the “high-handed” behaviour of the police and charged that NLCIL was resorting to oppressive measures against farmers and their supporters. He accused the police of creating a tense situation with the large-scale deployment of police personnel in the area. The approach of the police was not justified and it exposed their intent to convert the whole area into a battleground, he alleged.

Condemning the destruction of fertile lands by NLCIL, Mr. Nagaimaali questioned why the NLCIL management, which waited for 10 years to take possession of the acquired lands, could not wait for another two months for the farmers to harvest their crops. NLCIL was labouring under the mistaken assumption that they could do whatever they wanted to do with the help of the police; this showed their adamant approach., he said.

The NLCIL management had promised to provide compensation and permanent employment, among other things to farmers who gave away their land to the Corporation, but it had not honoured these promises. NLCIL had not provided a patta to even one landowner so far, he alleged.

The MLA also urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to immediately intervene and ensure that the genuine demands of farmers were met. He added that farmers’ associations would resort to a road roko protest at Melvalayamadevi, Vriddhachalam and Cuddalore on August 8, 2023 in protest against NLC India Ltd.

